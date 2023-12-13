USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR

A group of Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s conduct landings on the flightline in support of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. The F-2 participated in the ATR event alongside the USAF’s F-35A Lightning II to familiarize the pilots of both aircraft with each other through planning and flight exercises, further developing mutual trust and strengthening the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8167587
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-VM929-1283
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|732.38 KB
|Location:
|TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
