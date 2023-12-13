A group of Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s conduct landings on the flightline in support of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. The F-2 participated in the ATR event alongside the USAF’s F-35A Lightning II to familiarize the pilots of both aircraft with each other through planning and flight exercises, further developing mutual trust and strengthening the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 8167587 VIRIN: 231212-F-VM929-1283 Resolution: 5121x3414 Size: 732.38 KB Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.