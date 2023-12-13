A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 takes off during the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan security alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8167582
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-VM929-1051
|Resolution:
|7694x5129
|Size:
|972.63 KB
|Location:
|TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT