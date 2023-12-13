Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR [Image 1 of 7]

    USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 takes off during the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan security alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

