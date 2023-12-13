A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 takes off during the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan security alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 8167582 VIRIN: 231212-F-VM929-1051 Resolution: 7694x5129 Size: 972.63 KB Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.