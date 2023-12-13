USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and currently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off from the flightline in support of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. These training events help the U.S. and Japan improve readiness, strengthen relations and develop mutual trust, bolstering the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

Date Taken: 12.12.2023
Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP