USAF, JASDF, fly together during ATR

Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and currently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, taxi towards the flightline in support of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. ATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan agreement for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP