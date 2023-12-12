Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul Participates in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Air Force District of Washington Commander Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, center. and Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent Charles Alexander, Jr., right, greet Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul, left, upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2023. Pattanakul was at ANC to participate in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

