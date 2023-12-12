Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul Participates in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 20 of 26]

    Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul Participates in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band support an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2023. The wreath was laid by Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:14
    This work, Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul Participates in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

