Airmen from the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard support an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2023. The wreath was laid by Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8166235
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-IW468-9146
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshall Punpakdee Pattanakul Participates in an Air Force Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT