gt. First Class Christopher Rosenberger, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team, tests an unknown substance during a collective lanes training exercise in Madison, Wis., on March 8, 2022. The Madison-based CST is the state’s full-time response team for emergencies or terrorist events that involve weapons of mass destruction, toxic industrial chemicals or natural disasters. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch
|03.08.2022
|12.12.2023 08:42
|8164007
|220308-Z-ON199-1053
|3648x2432
|743.95 KB
|MADISON, WI, US
|1
|0
This work, A birthday guide to the nation's oldest military organization, by SFC Katie Theusch, identified by DVIDS
A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
