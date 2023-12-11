Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 5 of 5]

    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Theusch 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    gt. First Class Christopher Rosenberger, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team, tests an unknown substance during a collective lanes training exercise in Madison, Wis., on March 8, 2022. The Madison-based CST is the state’s full-time response team for emergencies or terrorist events that involve weapons of mass destruction, toxic industrial chemicals or natural disasters. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 8164007
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-ON199-1053
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 743.95 KB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Katie Theusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
    Wisconsin National Guard supports multi-agency emergency training exercise
    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A birthday guide to the nation&rsquo;s oldest military organization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT