Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy cadets enter a classroom March 3, 2023 at the Academy’s Fort McCoy, Wis., campus. Challenge Academy is a free, voluntary, multi-phased intervention program targeting youth ages 15½ to 18 years who are at risk of not graduating high school. The 22-week residential phase helps cadets unlearn bad habits and instill core values to succeed in life. Wisconsin Challenge Academy photo
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8163998
|VIRIN:
|230303-O-A3612-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2205
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 5 of 5], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT