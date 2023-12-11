Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy cadets enter a classroom March 3, 2023 at the Academy’s Fort McCoy, Wis., campus. Challenge Academy is a free, voluntary, multi-phased intervention program targeting youth ages 15½ to 18 years who are at risk of not graduating high school. The 22-week residential phase helps cadets unlearn bad habits and instill core values to succeed in life. Wisconsin Challenge Academy photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:42 Photo ID: 8163998 VIRIN: 230303-O-A3612-1001 Resolution: 3300x2205 Size: 2.05 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 5 of 5], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.