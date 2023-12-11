Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 3 of 5]

    A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy cadets enter a classroom March 3, 2023 at the Academy’s Fort McCoy, Wis., campus. Challenge Academy is a free, voluntary, multi-phased intervention program targeting youth ages 15½ to 18 years who are at risk of not graduating high school. The 22-week residential phase helps cadets unlearn bad habits and instill core values to succeed in life. Wisconsin Challenge Academy photo

    A birthday guide to the nation's oldest military organization
