Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation provide assistance in wildfire fighting operations in California Sept. 1, 2021. Wisconsin National Guard photo
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8163999
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-A3612-1001
|Resolution:
|2470x3088
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization [Image 5 of 5], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A birthday guide to the nation’s oldest military organization
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT