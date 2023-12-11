Wisconsin National Guard supports multi-agency emergency training exercise

Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin and Minnesota National Guard conducted a domestic response exercise with local first responders in Superior, Wis., and Duluth, Minn., June 4-7. The exercise — including scenarios at Hanson-Mueller Pier in Superior, the former Duluth Central High School as well as Piers B and D and Rice’s Point in Duluth — involved such National Guard units from Wisconsin and Minnesota as CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package), as well as the 54th and 55th Civil Support Teams. Fire department personnel from Superior and Duluth, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, were among the nearly 500 people who took part in the exercise. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Trovato

