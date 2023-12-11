Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard supports multi-agency emergency training exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Wisconsin National Guard supports multi-agency emergency training exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato  

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin and Minnesota National Guard conducted a domestic response exercise with local first responders in Superior, Wis., and Duluth, Minn., June 4-7. The exercise — including scenarios at Hanson-Mueller Pier in Superior, the former Duluth Central High School as well as Piers B and D and Rice's Point in Duluth — involved such National Guard units from Wisconsin and Minnesota as CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package), as well as the 54th and 55th Civil Support Teams. Fire department personnel from Superior and Duluth, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, were among the nearly 500 people who took part in the exercise. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Trovato

    Date Taken: 06.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 8163997
    VIRIN: 170605-Z-EJ222-1142
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    #WING
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

