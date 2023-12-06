U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during redesignation ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 27th SOTAOS will help remove barriers to deeper collaboration with our allies and partners through better understanding of issues related to joint and combined capability development and production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)
The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command
