    The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during redesignation ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 27th SOTAOS will help remove barriers to deeper collaboration with our allies and partners through better understanding of issues related to joint and combined capability development and production. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    Change of Command
    Redesignation
    TAOS
    CAFB
    27 SOAOS
    27 SOTAOS

