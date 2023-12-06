The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Jones, 27th Special Operations Air Operations Squadron outgoing commander, gives the final salute to the 27 SOAS during the redesignation ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. During the ceremony, the 27th Special Operations Air Operations Squadron was redesignated as the 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron marking the end of the SOAOS’ mission for a new a framework that aligns with the Air Force Special Operations Theater Engagement Construct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

