U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, presents the guideon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron incoming commander, during the redesignation ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. During the ceremony, a new guideon was uncased and unfurled, marking the beginning of the new organization and the start of its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 19:07 Photo ID: 8159845 VIRIN: 231208-F-LO621-1231 Resolution: 5779x3845 Size: 2.65 MB Location: NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.