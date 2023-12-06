Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, presents the guideon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron incoming commander, during the redesignation ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. During the ceremony, a new guideon was uncased and unfurled, marking the beginning of the new organization and the start of its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    This work, The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

