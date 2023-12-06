Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron incoming commander, gives his first salute to the formation during the redesignation and change of command ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Henrikson assumes command of the 27th SOTAOS, which will be persistently focused on developing Air Force Special Operations Forces' capabilities to meet the needs of its aligned Geographic Combatant Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    This work, The 27th SOAOS is redesignated as the 27th SOTAOS during Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Redesignation
    TAOS
    CAFB
    27 SOAOS
    27 SOTAOS

