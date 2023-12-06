Pfc. Ariana Carrasco, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, endures an uppercut from Pennsylvania’s Stacia Suttles during the 146-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Carrasco lost by unanimous decision.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8158564
|VIRIN:
|231207-A-QG562-1014
|Resolution:
|4080x2720
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 16 of 16], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT