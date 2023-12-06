Private Second Class Sierra Martinez, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, lands a left on New York’s Elise Soto during the 125-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Martinez won by unanimous decision.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 8158558 VIRIN: 231207-A-QG562-1008 Resolution: 4080x2720 Size: 2.04 MB Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: PROVIDENCE, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 16 of 16], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.