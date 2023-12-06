Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 12 of 16]

    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, prepares to face Pennsylvania’s Stacia Suttles during the 146-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Carrasco lost by unanimous decision.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 8158562
    VIRIN: 231207-A-QG562-1012
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 16 of 16], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pfc. Mariana Lopez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Mariana Lopez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Mariana Lopez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Private Second Class Sierra Martinez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Sgt. Lisa Greer of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Sgt. Lisa Greer of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Sgt. Lisa Greer of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing
    Pfc. Ariana Carrasco of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paris2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT