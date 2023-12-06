Sgt. Lisa Greer of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

Sgt. Lisa Greer, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, keeps her guard up against Nevada’s Karla Hall during the 132-pound quarterfinal bout of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Greer won by unanimous decision.

