    Volunteers help propel post office mission forward [Image 5 of 5]

    Volunteers help propel post office mission forward

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A postal worker sorts various letters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. The Ramstein and Kapaun post offices deliver to the entire Kaiserslautern Military Community, which is made up of about 55,000 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers help propel post office mission forward [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    team ramstein
    786th FSS

