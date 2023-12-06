A postal worker sorts various letters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. The Ramstein and Kapaun post offices deliver to the entire Kaiserslautern Military Community, which is made up of about 55,000 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8158328
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-OS112-1109
|Resolution:
|3747x2287
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers help propel post office mission forward [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers help propel post office mission forward
