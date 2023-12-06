Volunteers help propel post office mission forward

U.S. Air Force Airman Yulissa Romero, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, sorts through inbound packages at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. During the holiday season, the Northside Post Office processes nearly triple their average inbound and outbound mail due to the influx of mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

