    Volunteers help propel post office mission forward [Image 3 of 5]

    Volunteers help propel post office mission forward

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kendyl Touchton, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal service center supervisor, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. During the holiday season, the Northside Post Office processes nearly triple their average inbound and outbound mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia J. Sampson)

    This work, Volunteers help propel post office mission forward [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

