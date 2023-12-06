U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paula Caisido, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, helps a postal customer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. During the holiday season, the Northside Post Office has extended their hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., effective Nov. 25-Jan. 5, because their average inbound and outbound mail between the months of November and January is nearly tripled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8158325
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-OS112-1043
|Resolution:
|4194x2982
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Volunteers help propel post office mission forward
