Volunteers help propel post office mission forward

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paula Caisido, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, helps a postal customer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. During the holiday season, the Northside Post Office has extended their hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., effective Nov. 25-Jan. 5, because their average inbound and outbound mail between the months of November and January is nearly tripled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

