    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 8. Ronald Reagan promoted 410 petty officers from the September 2023 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Advancement
    Petty Officer
    FDNF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

