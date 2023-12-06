USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Makenzie Aguirre, from Hobbs, New Mexico, is congratulated by Capt. Harry Evans, left, prospective executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 8. Ronald Reagan promoted 410 petty officers from the September 2023 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

Date Taken: 12.08.2023, by PO2 Caroline Lui