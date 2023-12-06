YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Makenzie Aguirre, from Hobbs, New Mexico, is congratulated by Capt. Harry Evans, left, prospective executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 8. Ronald Reagan promoted 410 petty officers from the September 2023 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 02:26
|Photo ID:
|8158054
|VIRIN:
|231208-N-IK052-1078
|Resolution:
|6985x4662
|Size:
|971.31 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT