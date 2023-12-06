USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks 410 Sailors

Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Sailors stand in formation during a frocking ceremony...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Sailors stand in formation during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 8. Ronald Reagan promoted 410 petty officers from the September 2023 Navy-wide Advancement Exam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Four-hundred ten Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were frocked to the next rank during a promotion ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, Dec. 8.



Thirty-four first class, 136 second class, and 240 third class petty officers crossed the stage to receive congratulations and frocking letter from Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.



"We had the most advancements of any aircraft carrier," Cardone said. “I just want to say thank you to every Sailor in this room who led trainings, studied hard and put the time in and did the work. Today is evidence that those things pay off.”



Frocking ceremonies authorize Sailors selected for promotion to assume the title and insignia of the next rank before their official advancement, and along with them, a higher level of responsibility.



"I’m excited to lead Sailors the way I wanted to be led," said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Hunter Rose, who was frocked at the ceremony. "I plan to lead by example and treat my shipmates with respect in order to get respect back."



Frocking originates from the Age of Sail, when news of promotions would take months to arrive to ships at sea. Newly-promoted petty officers would often depart to their new duty station, creating a vacancy. Captains would then recommend a remaining officer for promotion, giving them their predecessor's frock coat, along with the duties and responsibilities of their rank before the advancement was official.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates.