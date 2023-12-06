Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks 410 Sailors

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers

    Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2023) Sailors stand in formation during a frocking ceremony...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.08.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan – Four-hundred ten Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), were frocked to the next rank during a promotion ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, Dec. 8.

    Thirty-four first class, 136 second class, and 240 third class petty officers crossed the stage to receive congratulations and frocking letter from Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.

    "We had the most advancements of any aircraft carrier," Cardone said. “I just want to say thank you to every Sailor in this room who led trainings, studied hard and put the time in and did the work. Today is evidence that those things pay off.”

    Frocking ceremonies authorize Sailors selected for promotion to assume the title and insignia of the next rank before their official advancement, and along with them, a higher level of responsibility.

    "I’m excited to lead Sailors the way I wanted to be led," said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Hunter Rose, who was frocked at the ceremony. "I plan to lead by example and treat my shipmates with respect in order to get respect back."

    Frocking originates from the Age of Sail, when news of promotions would take months to arrive to ships at sea. Newly-promoted petty officers would often depart to their new duty station, creating a vacancy. Captains would then recommend a remaining officer for promotion, giving them their predecessor's frock coat, along with the duties and responsibilities of their rank before the advancement was official.

    Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 02:49
    Story ID: 459470
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks 410 Sailors, by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly-appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) frocks newly appointed petty officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Advancement
    Petty Officer
    FDNF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT