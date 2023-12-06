Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Airmen and Air Power [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines, Airmen and Air Power

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Fonseca, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief, looks for landing obstructions during a training event at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. During the event, the Marines practiced landing MV-22B Ospreys in various conditions while coordinating with 58th Special Operations Wing Airmen to conduct flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 8157102
    VIRIN: 231205-F-TV976-1470
    Resolution: 6892x4595
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    This work, Marines, Airmen and Air Power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USAF
    58 SOW
    MV-22B Osprey
    VMM-362
    71 AMU

