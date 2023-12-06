Marines, Airmen and Air Power

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Fonseca, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief, looks for landing obstructions during a training event at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. During the event, the Marines practiced landing MV-22B Ospreys in various conditions while coordinating with 58th Special Operations Wing Airmen to conduct flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

