U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Fonseca, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief, looks for landing obstructions during a training event at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. During the event, the Marines practiced landing MV-22B Ospreys in various conditions while coordinating with 58th Special Operations Wing Airmen to conduct flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)
|12.05.2023
|12.07.2023 17:08
|8157102
|231205-F-TV976-1470
|6892x4595
|7.6 MB
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|1
|0
This work, Marines, Airmen and Air Power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
