    Marines, Airmen and Air Power

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Fonseca, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief,...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.-- Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 “Ugly Angels” visited Kirtland Air Force Base to conduct training from Dec. 6 - Dec. 7, 2023.

    During the exercise, the Marines practiced the logistics and efforts required to support set-up and tear-down operations needed to sustain flight operations for the MV-22B in austere conditions. In addition, Marine Corps pilots and aircrew got to experience operating in mountainous terrain and dusty conditions which they may not be accustomed to.

    “The training in Albuquerque is unique and different to our aircrews,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Justin Sing, VMM-362 commanding officer. “It is extremely valuable when you deploy to anywhere with challenging evolutions.”

    The Marines also worked with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing and 71st Aircraft Maintenance Unit during their training exercise.

    “The 71 AMU and the 58 SOW made it a little too easy on my team,” said Sing. “I know my Marines have greatly appreciated the willingness to support our training. It has been a great experience coming out here to Kirtland.”

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:08
    Story ID: 459440
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    TAGS

    USMC
    USAF
    58 SOW
    MV-22B Osprey
    VMM-362
    71 AMU

