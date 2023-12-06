Marines, Airmen and Air Power

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Annson Hood, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief, gazes out the door of a MV-22B Osprey at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. The Marines visited Kirtland to conduct logistics, support, and coordination training with the 58th Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

