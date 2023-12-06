An MV-22B Osprey from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 performs a practice landing during a training event at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. During the event, the Marines trained with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing while conducting flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 8157099 VIRIN: 231205-F-TV976-1376 Resolution: 6770x4513 Size: 11.46 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Airmen and Air Power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.