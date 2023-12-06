231206-N-ED228-3167 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class David Wilson, from San Diego, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during an ammunition onload on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8156929
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-ED228-3167
|Resolution:
|3081x4621
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
