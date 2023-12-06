Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload

231206-N-ED228-3167 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class David Wilson, from San Diego, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during an ammunition onload on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

