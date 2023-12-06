231206-N-ED228-3112 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Ordinanceman Airman Jorge Barrios, left, from San Diego, and Aviation Ordinanceman Airman Christopher Gold, from, Lynchburg, Va., transport equipment on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8156928 VIRIN: 231206-N-ED228-3112 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.