    Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload [Image 4 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231206-N-ED228-3130 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd Class Connor Hudson, from Oxnard, Calif., secures ammunition on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

