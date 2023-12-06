231206-N-ED228-3288 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd Class Connor Hudson, left, from Oxnard, Calif., and Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd Class Tayte Halderman, from Sedan, Kan., hook cargo to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 8156926 VIRIN: 231206-N-ED228-3288 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.15 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conduct ammunition onload [Image 6 of 6], by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.