U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brenden Burks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, left, and Col. Stephen Acosta, assistant wing commander of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, light the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8156413
|VIRIN:
|231130-M-KP777-1229
|Resolution:
|6237x4160
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas! [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT