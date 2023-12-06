5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brenden Burks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, left, and Col. Stephen Acosta, assistant wing commander of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, light the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

