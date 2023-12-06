Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas! [Image 3 of 4]

    5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brenden Burks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, left, and Col. Stephen Acosta, assistant wing commander of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, light the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 8156413
    VIRIN: 231130-M-KP777-1229
    Resolution: 6237x4160
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    USMC
    Christmas
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCCS Cherry Point

