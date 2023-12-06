Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

    5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Guests pose for a photo with the Christmas tree at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 8156414
    VIRIN: 231130-M-KP777-1365
    Resolution: 3925x5884
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    USMC
    Christmas
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCCS Cherry Point

