Guests pose for a photo with the Christmas tree at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:10 Photo ID: 8156414 VIRIN: 231130-M-KP777-1365 Resolution: 3925x5884 Size: 1.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas! [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.