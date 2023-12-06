5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

Santa Claus greets a little girl during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration hosted by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various events and activities throughout November and December to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

