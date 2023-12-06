5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas!

A little girl slips her Christmas list to Santa Claus in a mailbox at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

