A little girl slips her Christmas list to Santa Claus in a mailbox at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration hosted by Marine Corps Community Services on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2023. MCCS provides various family-friendly events and activities to bring holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8156412
|VIRIN:
|231130-M-KP777-1130
|Resolution:
|6687x4460
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5! 4! 3! 2! 1... Merry Christmas! [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT