Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus gives his daughters a big hug after a retirement ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, Support Operations sergeant major, gives his daughters Angelica (left) and Adelmari, a big hug after his retirement ceremony Dec. 5 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Lassus’s daughters flew in from Puerto Rico to attend. Lassus retires after 30 years of active duty service. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

