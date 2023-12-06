Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson presents Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus with the Legion of Merit [Image 1 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson presents Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus with the Legion of Merit

    IL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, pins the Legion of Merit on Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, Support Operations sergeant major, during a retirement ceremony Dec. 5 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Assisting Wilson in the ceremony was Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, ASC command sergeant major. Lassus retires with 30 years of active duty service. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 8156282
    VIRIN: 231205-A-GN656-1626
    Resolution: 4152x3008
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. David Wilson presents Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus with the Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 3], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson presents Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus with the Legion of Merit
    Daughters of Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus display BRAT certificates during their father's retirement ceremony
    Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus gives his daughters a big hug after a retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One ASC Soldier honored in retirement ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    Army Sustainment Command
    Felix Lassus
    David Wilson
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT