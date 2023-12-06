Maj. Gen. David Wilson presents Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus with the Legion of Merit

Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, pins the Legion of Merit on Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, Support Operations sergeant major, during a retirement ceremony Dec. 5 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Assisting Wilson in the ceremony was Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, ASC command sergeant major. Lassus retires with 30 years of active duty service. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

