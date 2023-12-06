Daughters of Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus display BRAT certificates during their father's retirement ceremony

Daughters of Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, Support Operations, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Adelmari and Angelica (second and third from right) proudly display their BRAT certificates during their father’s retirement ceremony Dec. 5 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. BRAT stands for Bravery, Resiliency, Adaptability, and Tolerance. Flanking them is Maj. David Wilson (left), ASC commanding general, and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

