Photo By Jon Connor | Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, Support Operations sergeant major, gives his daughters Angelica (left) and Adelmari, a big hug after his retirement ceremony Dec. 5 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Lassus's daughters flew in from Puerto Rico to attend. Lassus retires after 30 years of active duty service. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

One ASC Soldier honored in retirement ceremony

By Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs



One ASC Soldier, Sgt. Maj. Felix Lassus, received his final recognition on Tuesday from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command . He retired from the U.S. Army after a distinguished career marked by numerous awards and decorations.



Lassus, who devoted three decades to the Army, was honored during the retirement ceremony held at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Ill. The host, Maj. Gen. David Wilson , commanding general of ASC, honored Lassus at Heritage Hall, with Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo , ASC command sergeant major, assisting in the awards presentation.



Originally hailing from Arroyo, Puerto Rico, Lassus served multiple deployments, including in South Korea and Germany, and was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. With a notable record, he earned a Bronze Star, which is the fourth highest ranking award that a service member can receive in the military and is awarded for heroic actions in armed conflict. Lassus also held the position of first sergeant, which is the company’s noncommissioned officer in charge, six times, ultimately retiring as the executive director for support operations sergeant major for ASC.



"He is the king of the hill," remarked Wilson to the assembled crowd. "His career has taken him across the globe and back."



Wilson underscored that Lassus' family played a pivotal role in his success, citing his 90-year-old father, Victor, as his primary inspiration for joining the Army.



"He is the Soldier today because of your support," Wilson expressed to Lassus' family. "His family is his sole inspiration and motivation."



In acknowledgment of his remarkable career, Lassus received the Legion of Merit award, a certificate of retirement, a certificate of appreciation, an Army retiree lapel pin, and a U.S. flag. His two daughters, Adelmari Lassus De Jesus and Angelica Giselle Lassus, who traveled from Puerto Rico to join him, were also recognized with a "BRAT" certificate. BRAT is used as a term of endearment, symbolized by symbolizes Bravery, Resiliency, Adaptability, and Tolerance .



While anticipating his next chapter, Lassus emphasized a single word that has resonated throughout his career and will remain his focus - "impact."



"Be a master of the craft and do your job," advised Lassus. "The hammer hits the nail. You have to have impact."



Lassus credited his father with shaping him into the man he is today, stressing the importance of perseverance.



"He would say 'how can you quit something you're good at?’" Lassus shared, adding that it helped encourage him to persist in the face of challenges.



"'Be all you can be' is not just a catchphrase," said Lassus.



Looking ahead to retirement, Lassus plans to spend time with his father and daughters in Puerto Rico. He also aspires to find new ways to serve others. His advice to others is simple: "Do your job and enjoy the process." He encourages everyone to "be the change you want to see."