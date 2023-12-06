U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's annual community tree lighting ceremony took place on December 6, 2023. The night’s entertainment included YPG’s Youth Services singing carols as the crowd joined in.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8156277
|VIRIN:
|231206-O-WH463-2743
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG community tree lighting ceremony fun for all [Image 4 of 4], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
