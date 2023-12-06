It’s the most wonderful time of the year and at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on December 6, 2023 the community celebrated in the most wonderful way – the Annual Community Tree Lighting.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8156268
|VIRIN:
|231206-O-WH463-5195
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG community tree lighting ceremony fun for all [Image 4 of 4], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YPG's community tree lighting ceremony fun for all
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT