    YPG community tree lighting fun for all [Image 2 of 4]

    YPG community tree lighting fun for all

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson (right) welcomes attendees to the post's annual community tree lighting ceremony on December 6, 2023. The event has delighted post residents for decades.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 10:26
    This work, YPG community tree lighting fun for all [Image 4 of 4], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YPG's community tree lighting ceremony fun for all

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

