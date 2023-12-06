YPG's community tree lighting ceremony fun for all

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on December 6 the community celebrated in the most wonderful way – the Annual Community Tree Lighting.



Chaplain Wayne Hunter kicked off the event with an invocation, followed by opening remarks from Garrison Manager Kenneth Musselwhite and Business and Recreation Director Clarissa Vargas. YPG Commander Col. John Nelson told the crowd it was his first time at the tree lighting and was “ecstatic” to be there.



The festive fun continued with the announcement of the tree decorating contest winners. Five Garrison offices entered yet it was the Religious Services Office that took the glory of first place.



The night’s entertainment included YPG’s Youth Services singing carols as the crowd joined in.



The moment that all had been waiting for was Santa’s arrival. Santa parachuted onto Cox Field with the Grinch sneakily following behind. The fantastic jumps were made possible by the Military Freefall School.



Moments later the Grinch ran off while Santa arrived by fire truck to greet the children. Milla Zepeda had the honor of placing the ornament on the tree as it was lit.



This event was made possible by the team in the FMWR directorate.

