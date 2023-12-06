7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB

Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Lee, Young Su, right, listens to a briefing in the 607th Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 4, 2023. During the engagement, Lee met with senior leaders from the 7th AF, ROKAF Air Force Operations Command, and 607th AOC, touring the facility and receiving a briefing on the status of Osan Air Base and the combined capabilities of the AFOC and 7th AF. The event marked the first time Lee has visited the base since he took command as the 41st ROKAF Chief of Staff on Oct. 31, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

