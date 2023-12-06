Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB [Image 3 of 5]

    7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Lee, Young Su, front row center, stands for a group photo with 7th Air Force, ROKAF Air Force Operations Command, and 607th Air Operations Center members at Osan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 4, 2023. During the engagement, Lee met with senior leaders from the 7th AF, ROKAF Air Force Operations Command, and 607th AOC, touring the facility and receiving a briefing on the status of Osan Air Base and the combined capabilities of the AFOC and 7th AF. The event marked the first time Lee has visited the base since he took command as the 41st ROKAF Chief of Staff on Oct. 31, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    This work, 7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB

    7th Air Force
    ROK CSAF
    607th AOC

