7th AF hosts ROK CSAF for first visit to Osan AB

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 7th Air Force welcomed the Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Lee, Young Su, to the 607 Air Operations center for his first visit with U.S. Air Force leadership in the ROK, Osan Air Base, Dec. 4, 2023.



During the visit, Lee met with Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, ROK Lt. Gen. Kim, Hyoung Soo, commander of Air Force Operations Command, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, and additional senior leadership from the ROKAF, 7th Air Force and 607th AOC. He toured the facility and received a briefing on the status of Osan Air Base and the combined capabilities of the AFOC and 7th AF.



As the senior U.S. Air Force officer on the Korean peninsula, Pleus works closely together with both Lee and Kim to ensure the ability of the 7th AF to integrate with ROKAF to defend the ROK.



“Our relationship with the Republic of Korea Air Force was built on a 70-year foundation of shared commitment, training and daily integration, working side-by-side at all levels of our forces,” said Pleus. “It is my honor to continue that strong partnership with Gen. Lee and I look forward to seeing how we will raise our capabilities to even greater heights to be ready to ‘go together’ to defend the ROK-U.S. Alliance and maintain stability in the region.”



Lee addressed the combined ROK and U.S. air force leadership during the visit, affirming his confidence in the ROK-U.S. readiness posture and the combined capabilities of the air component, and thanking both forces for their efforts to achieve success.



The visit was Lee’s first engagement with the 7th Air Force since he took command as the 41st ROKAF Chief of Staff on Oct. 31, 2023.



Lee has served in several key positions throughout his career, including the 17th Fighter Wing commander, the Air Force Headquarters Information Planning Chief of Staff, and the Planning and Management Chief of Staff. He led the training and deployment of F-15K pilots, and during his tenure as commander of the 17th FW, he led the acquisition and deployment process for the ROKAF’s F-35A fleet.