    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Change of Command Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231207-N-VI040-1069 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) Cmdr. Kawika Chang, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Dec. 7, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Tommy McDonald relieved Chang as the HSM-51 Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Japan
    Warlords
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Change of Command
    HSM 51

